Primary Sector

Investors catch a glimmer of hope after Synlait's full-year net loss

Synlait chief executive Grant Watson said the company was looking at a range of options for how it might deal with a retail bond. (Image: Synlait)
Rebecca Howard
Mon, 25 Sep 2023
Synlait Milk reported a full-year net loss, but investors look to have a glimmer of hope.The stock last traded up 0.8% at $1.29 on Monday afternoon, despite reporting a net loss of $4.3 million for the year to July 31 versus a net profit of $38.5m a year earlier.“There is no question this is a poor financial result,” chief executive Grant Watson told BusinessDesk.However, “we are clear on why and we’ve got a really clear and focused strategy”, he said.Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (...
Election 2023: The centre/right bloc holds lead
Politics charts

Labour continues to lag in the polls. 

Andy Fyers 6:35pm
Markets

NZ market ticks up as school holidays kick off

Synlait Milk disclosed a challenging fiscal year but the stock still edged up today.

Ella Somers 6:00pm
Energy

Labour says National policy will mean high carbon prices

The reduction of emissions would depend on it, climate change manifesto claims.

Ian Llewellyn 3:04pm
Yili pumping another $9m into Westland
Primary Sector

The funds are a cash injection for the construction of a new plant.

Rebecca Howard 5:25pm
Happy Valley Nutrition has a shot at being saved from liquidation
Primary Sector

Happy Valley Nutrition’s creditors have given the administrators permission to execute a deed of company arrangement in order to try to save the embattled milk processor. In August, the company’s creditors had given administrators an extra month to see if there was any substance...

Staff reporters 22 Sep 2023
Fonterra's NZ assets may come under microscope
Primary Sector

Fonterra has $6 billion worth of New Zealand assets.

Rebecca Howard 21 Sep 2023
King Salmon earnings rebound
Primary Sector

The salmon farmer reported a $35 million profit turnaround.

Staff reporters 21 Sep 2023