Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Kate Acland elected chair of Beef and Lamb NZ

Kate Acland elected chair of Beef and Lamb NZ
(Image: Beef + Lamb New Zealand)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Fri, 31 Mar 2023
Mid Canterbury farmer Kate Acland has been elected chair of Beef + Lamb New Zealand (BLNZ).Acland, who has been deputy chair since last year and is the first female chair, was elected by the board at the end of the organisation's annual meeting in New Plymouth on Thursday.Previous chair Andrew Morrison’s term as chair and a director ended after he was beaten by Southland farmer Geoffrey Young as the new Southern South Island farmer director.Acland sits on the board as the Northern South Island farmer director.She said she was humbled...
Wellington developer Mark Dunajtschik gets award
Property

Wellington developer Mark Dunajtschik gets award

The philanthropist was recognised at the New Zealander of the Year awards.

Oliver Lewis 10:15am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 31, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, March 31, 2023
Policy

Luxon says easier consenting rules will electrify NZ

National says if it's elected it will turbocharge new renewable power projects.

Ian Llewellyn 8:15am
Luxon says easier consenting rules will electrify NZ