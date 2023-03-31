Kate Acland elected chair of Beef and Lamb NZ

(Image: Beef + Lamb New Zealand)

Mid Canterbury farmer Kate Acland has been elected chair of Beef + Lamb New Zealand (BLNZ).Acland, who has been deputy chair since last year and is the first female chair, was elected by the board at the end of the organisation's annual meeting in New Plymouth on Thursday.Previous chair Andrew Morrison’s term as chair and a director ended after he was beaten by Southland farmer Geoffrey Young as the new Southern South Island farmer director.Acland sits on the board as the Northern South Island farmer director.She said she was humbled...