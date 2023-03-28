Log prices up, but local market 'oversupplied'

Sawmills are operating "well below capacity". (Image: Red Stag)

A shortage of logs and increasing demand out of China at wharf gate prices for export grade saw logs climb 14% this month or $18.00 per Japanese Agricultural Standard (JAS) cubic metre.In a note to clients, PF Olsen said that while demand in China had increased, it was still "well below" normal levels for this time of year.Scott Downs, PF Olsen's director of sales and marketing, said that domestic demand for lumber – and therefore logs – was also weakening with most log processers operating below capacity.Downs said th...