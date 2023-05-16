Menu
March 2023 quarterly economic monitor: activity in the regions 'finely balanced'

A harvester takes in the new season's wheat harvest on the Canterbury Plains. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Tue, 16 May 2023
Economic activity in the regions remained “finely balanced” for the first three months of this year, Infometrics’ March 2023 quarterly economic monitor shows.A strong labour market, rising interest rates and weather disruptions were all major influences, but it was still a robust start to 2023.The quarterly monitor found a 2.7% per annum rise in provisional economic activity for the March quarter, but several indicators signalled a more challenging economic outlook.Infometrics chief executive and principal economist Brad Olsen...
