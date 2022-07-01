See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Primary Sector

Meat and dairy sectors say NZ-EU FTA doesn't hit the mark

Rebecca Howard
Fri, 01 Jul 2022

Meat and dairy sectors say NZ-EU FTA doesn't hit the mark
NZ PM Jacinda Ardern and the EU Commission's president, Ursula von der Leyen, address media. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 01 Jul 2022
RELATED
The meat and dairy sectors in New Zealand are disappointed with a free trade deal announced overnight with the European Union.Prime minister Jacinda Ardern and trade and export growth minister Damien O’Connor said the government has secured a “major free trade deal” with the EU after four years of negotiations.“Our EU-NZ FTA is expected to increase the value of New Zealand’s exports to the EU by up to $1.8 billion per year from 2035. For comparison, that’s more lucrative than the benefits derived from our rec...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Friday, July 01, 2022
The Quizmaster | Fri, 01 Jul 2022

Don't forget to give our daily quiz a go. Good luck!

Property
Jasper opens secondary market, sets sights on Aussie
Brent Melville | Fri, 01 Jul 2022

Young property guns Jasper are taking their 'sharesies' style property investment model into a more marketable terrain.

Infrastructure
Gib shortage bites: builders going in for imported plasterboard
Oliver Lewis | Fri, 01 Jul 2022

Smaller builders are pooling their orders by buying Chinese plasterboard through Container Door.

Sponsored
Digital innovation could shape the future of NZ

The digital age allows us to collaborate on some of our greatest scientific and environmental challenges

Sponsored
Investments to sustain the momentum of building in NZ

Classic Capital has opened its Land & Build fund to qualified wholesale and eligible investors.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.