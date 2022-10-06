See full details
Cooking the Books Quizzes Public servants survey launched
Primary Sector

Mid Canterbury farm infected with new strain of M. Bovis

Riley Kennedy

Riley Kennedy
Thu, 06 Oct 2022

Mid Canterbury farm infected with new strain of M. Bovis
The incidence of Mycoplasma bovis was reduced to one farm earlier this year, but has since spread. (Image: Getty)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 06 Oct 2022
RELATED
Testing for Mycoplasma bovis will be ramped up this summer after a new strain of the cattle disease was found on an infected Mid Canterbury farm.Currently, four properties in the area are infected with the disease. Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) M. bovis eradication programme director Simon Andrew has confirmed a new strain was identified on one of them through genomic testing.Earlier this year, it was believed the infection had been isolated to only one property – the Five Star Beef feedlot near Ashburton – following the sec...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

Markets FREE
Interest rates still talk of the town on NZ's market
Ella Somers | Thu, 06 Oct 2022

 Australasian monetary decisions are still very much the topic of conversation for NZ's market.

Listed Companies
Synlait Milk's bond catches some market interest
Rebecca Howard | Thu, 06 Oct 2022

The market may be coming round to the view that the company's prospects look more solid. 

Energy
There is a way to solve the hydrogen or smelter dilemma: Meridian
Ian Llewellyn | Thu, 06 Oct 2022

NZ can make aluminium and hydrogen, but there will be timing issues if both operations are to run at the same time, says Meridian.

Sponsored
Big companies move to flexible workspaces, too

Generator is responding to increased demand by opening the capital’s largest flexible workplace.

Sponsored
Building a stronger New Zealand from digital foundations

For a single team of 180 experts, dispersed across 13 offices nationwide, you’d think collaborating efficiently to deliver complex property projects (often of national significance) could be challenging.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.