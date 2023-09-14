Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

More workers promised under Nat’s primary sector policy

More workers promised under Nat’s primary sector policy
National will help out farmers under a new policy. (Image: Fonterra)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Thu, 14 Sep 2023
A National government would double the number of workers available under seasonal worker immigration settings and eliminate resource consents for building water storage on farmland, the party said today.Leader Christopher Luxon said his party’s plan for the primary sector would “unleash investment in water storage and food production to lift productivity”.In a statement, the party promised to double the number of workers under the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme to 38,000 a year over five years and change settings to...
Outdoor clothing retailer Edmund Hillary goes bust: Covid blamed, $1.5m owed
Finance

Outdoor clothing retailer Edmund Hillary goes bust: Covid blamed, $1.5m owed

Liquidators were appointed last week.

Riley Kennedy 11:25am
Markets

Why Freightways is picking up a listing on the ASX

“Having a bigger focus in Aussie was natural for us,” says CEO Mark Troughear.

Ella Somers 11:00am
Why Freightways is picking up a listing on the ASX
World

US stocks edged higher after no-surprises inflation report

Investors feared that strong economic data might force the Fed to lift interest rates.

The Wall Street Journal 11:00am
US stocks edged higher after no-surprises inflation report