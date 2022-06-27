See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes

Nathan Guy new chair of Meat Industry Association

Staff reporters
Mon, 27 Jun 2022

Former primary industries minister Nathan Guy has been appointed as the new chair of the Meat Industry Association (MIA) following the retirement of the current chair, John Loughlin, from the role.The MIA is a trade association representing the country’s red meat processors, marketers, and exporters.Loughlin finishes his six-year term after the annual Red Meat Sector Conference in Christchurch on July 31-Aug 1.“This was a time of challenge and opportunity, and it has been great to be part of the red meat sector working cohesively an...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

The Economist
NATO holds its most important summit in generations
The Economist | Mon, 27 Jun 2022

Jacinda Ardern becomes the first NZ prime minister to attend a NATO summit, this week in Madrid. The meeting marks a crucial moment in the alliance's approach to both Russia and China, says The Economist.

Transport
The $200m question: funding free public transport in Auckland
Oliver Lewis | Mon, 27 Jun 2022

A new report outlines four possible solutions to a $200m question.

Bloomberg
China’s Economy Improves in June From Lockdown-Induced Slump
Bloomberg | Mon, 27 Jun 2022

Relaxation of covid restrictions helped revive China's economy in June, but the housing sector remains sluggish, metal prices are down and consumers are wary about venturing out to shop.

Sponsored
Investments to sustain the momentum of building in NZ

Classic Capital has opened its Land & Build fund to qualified wholesale and eligible investors.

Sponsored
High water marks: Watercare raises the tide on sustainability

The No.1 barrier to decarbonisation for NZ organisations is accurate measurement, says Microsoft’s Accelerating the Journey to Net Zero report.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.