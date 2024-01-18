Menu
NZ exporters appear to be creaming Aussie dairy farmers
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 18 Jan 2024
New Zealand exporters appear to be milking an Australian government mechanism that was, ironically, created to protect its dairy farmers.On this side of the Tasman, lamb prices suffer partly due to Australian meat flooding overseas markets due to recent extreme dry periods.So, is NZ returning the favour through cheaper, imported dairy products?Undercutting?Four years ago, the then Australian government, led by Scott Morrison’s Liberal/Nationals coalition, introduced legislation that sets the country’s farm gate milk price only once...
