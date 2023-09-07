Menu
Primary Sector

NZ help needed to combat illegal fishing in Pacific

Pacific Island nations are struggling to staff fishing observer and monitor roles. (Image: Getty)
Pacific Island nations are struggling to staff fishing observer and monitor roles, in part due to regional work schemes in New Zealand and Australia.An inquiry into illegal, unregulated and unreported (IUU) fishing in the Pacific and Southern Oceans also found that, while they would prefer to work with traditional partners, countries like Fiji were considering taking up Chinese offers to provide drones and other assistance.“We heard that China and Chinese companies have offered to meet those needs and that Pacific nations are willing...
Nats $22m for cycling and walking, but no plan for industry funding
Tourism

Nats $22m for cycling and walking, but no plan for industry funding

NZ's tourism marketing has been left in the dust by competing Australia.

Staff reporters 11:43am
Public sector

Head of public service announces he’s retiring five months early

Hughes says he wants to leave the way clear for fresh leadership after the election.

Jem Traylen 11:10am
Head of public service announces he’s retiring five months early
Economy

Dileepa Fonseka: Hipkins pitches growing the pie

The economic philosophies of Hipkins and Luxon can so far be summed up in two quotes.

Dileepa Fonseka 11:00am
Hipkins pitches growing the pie

