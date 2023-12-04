Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

NZ in 'crosshairs' at global COP28 talks

NZ in 'crosshairs' at global COP28 talks
NZ's humble dairy cows could be debated at this year's COP. (Image: Fonterra)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 04 Dec 2023
Ian Llewellyn
Ian Llewellyn
Mon, 04 Dec 2023
New Zealand could be in the “crosshairs” at this year’s global climate change conference over its progress in reducing emissions, Fonterra’s chief executive Miles Hurrell says.The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, otherwise known as COP28, is being held in Dubai, with Hurrell attending as both Fonterra’s CEO and chair of the Global Dairy Platform.Newly sworn-in climate change minister Simon Watts and the now-former climate change minister James Shaw are both representing NZ, with more than 70,000...
CTV building disciplinary action a 'witch hunt' says engineer
Law & Regulation

CTV building disciplinary action a 'witch hunt' says engineer

Long-running legal battle comes to a hearing in Christchurch.

Ian Llewellyn 3:10pm
Infrastructure

US giant's Three Waters win could be unwound

Gentrack queries Koch-owned firm's win. DIA says there will be an 'off-ramp'. 

Rebecca Stevenson 10:08am
US giant's Three Waters win could be unwound
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, December 04, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Monday, December 04, 2023

More Primary Sector

Synlait attempts to smooth waters in a2 dispute
Primary Sector

Synlait attempts to smooth waters in a2 dispute

Relationship with a2 has been "challenging at times", Synlait management says.

John Anthony 5:00am
Farm retailers' profits hit as on-farm inflation bites
Finance

Farm retailers' profits hit as on-farm inflation bites

Co-operatives Farmlands and Ruralco report 'challenging' times.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
The swift(y) way to a southern man's heart
Primary Sector

The swift(y) way to a southern man's heart

"At the end of a long day, I just want a beer," says Carlos Bagrie.

Brent Melville 03 Dec 2023
Log prices buoyed by Chinese demand
Primary Sector

Log prices buoyed by Chinese demand

Prices also supported by the exchange rate and declining shipping rates.

Staff reporters 01 Dec 2023