Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

NZ King Salmon shores up China deal

NZ King Salmon shores up China deal
(Image: Depositphotos)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Tue, 21 Nov 2023
New Zealand King Salmon Investments says it has entered into a distribution agreement with China Resources Food Supply Chain Co (CRFSC) as the exclusive importer of King Salmon products into mainland China.Under the terms of the agreement, CRFSC has committed to a minimum of 4,000 kilograms of salmon products per month on commercial rates, failing which the agreement can be terminated, or NZ King Salmon (NZK) can appoint other distributors into the country.China Resources Enterprises, which holds a 9.81% stake in NZK, is a 40% indirect sharehol...
Zipped lips on rumoured Hobson Wealth sale
Finance

Zipped lips on rumoured Hobson Wealth sale

Forsyth Barr is repeating the same message as previously on the speculation.

Ella Somers 3:05pm
Law & Regulation

Transpower seeks massive increase in spending

The proposal would increase power bills by about $7 a month.

Ian Llewellyn 2:57pm
Transpower seeks massive increase in spending
Energy

Obayashi pays $228m for half stake in Eastland Generation

The Japanese construction multinational is banking on growth of renewable energy.

Brent Melville 1:32pm
Obayashi pays $228m for half stake in Eastland Generation