See full details
Cooking the Books podcast Shared Lunch webinar Latest quizzes
Primary Sector

Pāmu achieves Toitū carbonreduce certification

Rebecca Howard
Wed, 03 Aug 2022

Pāmu achieves Toitū carbonreduce certification
Pāmu is breeding cows to reduce methane emissions. (Image: Unsplash)
Rebecca Howard
Wed, 03 Aug 2022
RELATED
New Zealand’s largest farming group, Landcorp, which trades as Pāmu, has achieved Toitū carbonreduce certification across 20 farms and aims to have all 110 certified by 2024.To achieve certification, an organisation must measure all operational greenhouse gas emissions required under the international standard for carbon footprints, ISO 14064-1, including vehicles, business travel, fuel and electricity, paper and waste.The emissions are measured each year, and the inventory is independently verified to make sure it is accurate and complet...

Not convinced yet?

Subscribe to our Daily News Update free newsletter.

World news
How China could hit back over Nancy Pelosi’s Taiwan visit
Bloomberg | Wed, 03 Aug 2022

With US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taiwan, the world is now bracing for China’s response.

The Quiz FREE
QuiznessDesk, Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
The Quizmaster | Wed, 03 Aug 2022

Can you answer all 10 of today's questions correctly? No cheating, now. 

Property
Precinct commits to hitting net carbon zero by 2030
Brent Melville | Wed, 03 Aug 2022

One of the country's biggest inner city landlords has committed to getting to zero carbon by 2030, meaning dropping current operational emissions by half. 

Sponsored
David Kelly: 'We must learn from past mistakes'

The CEO of the Registered Master Builders Association calls for the government and the building sector to create more resilience.

Sponsored
How can Kiwi small business owners manage rising inflation?

Xero MD Craig Hudson says small businesses have been hit with a triple whammy.

© NZME Publishing Ltd 2022.