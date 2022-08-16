See full details
PGG Wrightson earnings rise 20% beating guidance

PGG Wrightson earnings rise 20% beating guidance
(Image: PGG Wrightson)
Rural services firm PGG Wrightson navigated a challenging environment to report a 20% lift in operating earnings, that beat its thrice-upgraded guidance. The company said operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) were $67.2 million in the 12 months ended June 30 versus $56m in the prior year. The operating Ebitda was above its guidance of $62m-to-$66m, which it raised three times on solid demand across all its lines of business.Chair Joo Hai Lee said the result was “exceptional” given th...

