Primary Sector

Politicians agree fishing industry has a problem with social licence

Change is coming for fishers, the question is how fast. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Thu, 17 Aug 2023
Whichever parties are elected to power this year, none of them sounds like they will let the fishing industry off the regulatory hook.Addressing the seafood industry’s annual conference in Wellington on Wednesday, MPs from the four largest parties told industry leaders that environmental impacts continue to be a major concern for the public.The only differentiating factor was the speed of change that would be forced on the industry, particularly around bottom trawling, which has emerged as the number one risk factor in terms of social lic...
