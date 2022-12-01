Primary sector exports expected to hit record, headwinds on the way

Agriculture minister Damien O'Connor released the December 2022 situation and outlook for primary industries report today. (Image: BusinessDesk)

The Ministry for Primary Industries is projecting the sector’s export revenue to hit a record $55 billion in the year to June 2023.However, the department’s director general Ray Smith is warning of economic headwinds along the way.Smith and minister of agriculture Damien O’Connor released the December 2022 situation and outlook for primary industries report at the second day of the Fieldays event in Waikato.“It’s a really good report, but it is not straightforward and when you get underneath the rise in revenue the...