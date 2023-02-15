Menu
Primary sector getting walloped by Cyclone Gabrielle

Primary sector getting walloped by Cyclone Gabrielle
(Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard and Riley Kennedy
Wed, 15 Feb 2023
While it’s too early to tell the extent of the damage wreaked by Cyclone Gabrielle, it’s clear the agriculture sector is getting slammed.  “Flooded vineyards are obviously not what we wanted at this time of year,” said Philip Gregan, chief executive of New Zealand Winegrowers.He wasn’t able to quantify how much of the crop – due to be harvested in March and April – could be impacted.“We simply don’t know,” he said, adding that he hadn’t been able to get through to some membe...
