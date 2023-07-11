Menu
Quartz Reef goes to market as viticulture sales fizz

Pruning in the mist at Bendigo. (Image: Quartz Reef)
Brent Melville
Tue, 11 Jul 2023
Fine wines will get better with age, but winemakers may have a more limited shelf life.That’s prompted Rudi Bauer, the head winemaker and general manager of Central Otago’s Quartz Reef Winery, to put the ‘for sale’ sign up on a wine farm and brand that has been maturing for 27 years.Bauer teamed up with Wānaka businessman and director Trevor Scott and Bendigo Station’s John Perriam to found the winery in 1996. Perriam holds a minority 10% stake in the business. At 63, Bauer is the youngest of the three co-owne...
'Nothing to see here': RBNZ may pause rate hikes
Economy

The consensus is for the benchmark OCR to stick at 5.5% for months.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Energy

Huntly outage makes tight electricity supply tighter

The power station's gas-fired unit five could be out for the rest of the month.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Economy

EU foreign direct investment into NZ could spike 80% under FTA

The stock of foreign direct investment in NZ from the EU was $15.5 billion in 2021.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
