Primary Sector

Ravensdown looks to ignite ag innovation

Ravensdown looks to ignite ag innovation
Ravensdown CEO Garry Diack says the focus is on getting innovations to market faster. (Image: Ravensdown)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 27 Apr 2023
Farmer-owned cooperative Ravensdown has confirmed it is setting up a new commercial entity – Agnition – to fast-track innovation.The goal is to build, grow and invest in world-leading Ag-IP [intellectual property] and innovations and turn them into valued products and solutions that can be used practically on-farm to combat climate change, and engender enhanced productivity, Ravensdown said.“The focus is now on taking innovations to market faster, getting them on-farm and providing a return on investment for our shareholders,&...
