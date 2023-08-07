Menu
Reducing trawling impact tops transformation plan for fishing

Minister for oceans and fisheries Rachel Brooking said the plan struck a balance between looking after the oceans and having a sustainable seafood sector. (Image: Getty)
Jem Traylen
Mon, 07 Aug 2023
The government wants the fishing industry to start using the world’s best available trawling technology within three years in the hope this will reduce environmental impacts to a more acceptable level.This is just one of more than 20 actions in an industry plan launched by minister for oceans and fisheries Rachel Brooking in Nelson on Monday.Fisheries earns about $1.6 billion a year in exports, and the wider seafood industry employs over 12,000 people.The plan is one of eight such government-led industry transformation plans tha...
