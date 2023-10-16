Menu
Rural representation gets a boost in the next parliament

Andrew Hoggard and Mark Cameron speak at the Fieldays earlier this year (Image: BusinessDesk).
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 16 Oct 2023
Andrew Hoggard is about to replace the 4am alarm for milking with the bells of parliament.Based on the results from Saturday night’s election, he’s going to be joined by several other incoming rural-based MPs in Wellington with rural representation getting a boost in the 54th Parliament on both sides of the house.Also, many of those heading to parliament from rural NZ have held roles at Federated Farmers.Regional seats, such as Wairarapa, Tukituki and Northland, which Labour took off National at the last election flipped back. As we...
QuiznessDesk, Monday, October 16, 2023
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday, October 16, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

Investors won't be blue about blue wave

Things are looking good for markets, at least in the short term.

Rebecca Howard 5:00am
Opinion

Dileepa Fonseka: Luxon's Saturday night success brings headaches

National's successful campaign has robbed them of a potential attorney general.

Dileepa Fonseka 5:00am
