Primary Sector

Synlait Milk raises forecast milk price by 25c

(Image: Synlait Milk)
Staff reporters
Tue, 28 Nov 2023
Synlait Milk has upped its forecast base milk price for the 2023-24 season to $7.25 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS) from $7.00/kgMS.  In a notice to the New Zealand stock exchange (NZX), Synlait said the key drivers of the revised forecast were the continued strength in the US dollar and dairy commodity prices recovering after “significant declines” in August.The company added that the second half of the season was “still to come”.“Forecast confidence will improve, particularly through the peak milk months,...
Investors see interest-rate cuts coming soon, recession or not
World

Investors see interest-rate cuts coming soon, recession or not

Recent data has fuelled bets that cuts could come under a variety of circumstances.

The Wall Street Journal 10:00am
QuiznessDesk, Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
Economy

Reinstating tax 'loophole' will salvage rental market, industry says

The swearing in of a new government has had an overnight impact on auction sales.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Reinstating tax 'loophole' will salvage rental market, industry says