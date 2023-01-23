Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Synlait reports continued improvements on emissions reduction

Staff reporters
Mon, 23 Jan 2023
Synlait Milk said it has made continued improvements to its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, with "significant progress” on-farm through the efforts of its farmer suppliers.The listed dairy company published its sustainability report and its greenhouse gas inventory report on Monday.In 2018, Synlait released a plan to “significantly” reduce its environmental impact over a 10-year period.It planned to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 35% per kilo of milk solids (kg/MS) on-farm and 50% per kgMS off-farm by 2028.The on-farm re...
Finance

Serko's shares up on the back of strong revenue

The travel software provider's shares were trading at $2.30 this morning.

Riley Kennedy 12:03pm
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Hipkins’ biggest challenge: relevance

Hipkins will struggle to establish himself as more than a caretaker PM until the polls close on Oct 14.

Pattrick Smellie 12:00pm
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Monday Jan 23, 2023

Take time out of your busy schedule and test your smarts in our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am