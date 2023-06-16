Menu
Primary Sector

The genetic modification tide has shifted

There's no more talk of Frankenfood. (Image: Getty)
Rebecca Howard
Fri, 16 Jun 2023
Twenty years ago, genetic modification was electoral poison but the tide looks to have shifted judging by this year's Fieldays. First, it’s important to remember genetic modification or genetic engineering (GE) isn’t banned in New Zealand, it’s just tightly controlled.Hence National’s science, innovation, and technology spokesperson, Judith Collins, said her party will end the “effective” ban on genetic modification and gene editing. According to groups like the Productivity Commission, which ha...
