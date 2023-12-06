Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Weak China demand drags down NZ red meat exports

Weak China demand drags down NZ red meat exports
MIA chief executive Sirma Karapeeva. (Image: Meat Industry Association)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Wed, 06 Dec 2023
New numbers from the Meat Industry Association show that red meat exports to China have slumped on weaker consumer demand compared to a year earlier.New Zealand exported $615 million worth of red meat products during the month of October, which is a 14% decrease from October 2022.General sheepmeat export volumes grew by 17% in October to 26,170 tonnes, but the value decreased by 6% to $264m. For beef, a total of 26,348 tonnes was exported during October 2023, which was largely in line with a year earlier – however, the value sli...
Air NZ picks BETA Technologies for battery plane flights
Markets

Air NZ picks BETA Technologies for battery plane flights

The all-electric aircraft is expected to join Air NZ’s fleet in 2026

Staff reporters 4:00pm
Policy

Record low interest ensures carbon auction failure

It means the govt will have less money for its fiscal plans.

Ian Llewellyn 3:11pm
Record low interest ensures carbon auction failure
Tourism

NZ being put in the ‘too hard’ destination basket

Eight-week turnaround for India visitor applications 'concerning'.

Brent Melville 3:10pm
NZ being put in the ‘too hard’ destination basket