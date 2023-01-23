Menu
West Coast sand bound for Asia

West Coast sand bound for Asia
The Cape Foulwind mine site is run by Westland Mineral Sands. (Image: WMS)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Mon, 23 Jan 2023
A mining company driving the mineral sands industry on the West Coast has started mining and is already exporting product. Westland Mineral Sands (WMS), a group of companies, was granted resource consent to mine a roughly 22-hectare site on private farmland near Cape Foulwind last May. The group has leased space at Greymouth and Westport ports through its logistics arm, West Coast Bulk Logistics. It plans to spend millions of dollars improving the ageing facilities in order to export the heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) it extracts fro...
Markets

Serko up as NZ market edges down

Travel software provider Serko jumped 11% on a light day of trading.

Ella Somers 6:00pm
Finance

'Notable dip' in home lending appetite

Mortgage demand dropped 27.4% in the December quarter.

Staff reporters 3:07pm
Finance

Serko's shares up on the back of strong revenue

The travel software provider's shares were trading at $2.30 this morning.

Riley Kennedy 12:03pm

Primary Sector

Synlait reports continued improvements on emissions reduction

The dairy company published its sustainability report this morning.

Staff reporters 11:50am
Primary Sector

TradeWindow signs deal with Silver Fern Farms

The deal is effective immediately.

Staff reporters 9:30am
Primary Sector

Firms relieved as Todd Energy says CO2 plant back online

Todd Energy says the plant will be at 30% capacity by early February. 

Rebecca Howard 20 Jan 2023
Primary Sector

ASB expecting 'substantially lower' milk price next season

ASB Bank is forecasting $8.65 per KgMS for this season and $7 for next.

Riley Kennedy 20 Jan 2023