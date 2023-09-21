Menu
West Coast sand miners seek to expand

A multi-use barge bought by WMS will have spare capacity to transport other products from the West Coast. (Image: WMS)
Staff reporters
Thu, 21 Sep 2023
A mineral sands mining group on the West Coast is already looking to expand its operations after opening its first site in the past year.Westland Mineral Sands (WMS), a group of companies, was granted resource consent to mine a roughly 22-hectare site on private farmland near Cape Foulwind last May.As BusinessDesk reported in January, WMS has already started mining and processing heavy mineral concentrate (HMC) from the site, exporting a number of production run shipments to customers in Asia.Ilmenite, the primary resource at the Cape Foulwind...
