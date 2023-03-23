Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Primary Sector

Westland Milk Products back in the black after posting record $1b in revenue

Westland Milk Products back in the black after posting record $1b in revenue
Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group bought the cash-strapped West Coast dairy company for $588 million. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Rebecca Howard
Rebecca Howard
Thu, 23 Mar 2023
Westland Milk Products posted record sales in 2022 and is firmly back in the black. According to the Chinese-owned company, revenue jumped 27% year-on-year in the 12 months to Dec 31 to $1.04 billion. Profit was $39 million versus a loss of $82.2m in calendar 2021. “This is the first time in our company’s 85-year history that we have surpassed the $1 billion dollar revenue mark,’’ said Westland chief executive Richard Wyeth. Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group bought the cash-strapped West Coast dairy com...
The sound and the fury of banking failures
Finance

Paul McBeth: The sound and the fury of banking failures

Local fund managers may have been hit, but it's nothing they can't handle.

Paul McBeth 5:00am
Retail

Allbirds hopes 'carbon zero' shoe will give company new wings

The company's co-CEO Tim Brown describes it as a "giant leap for the shoe industry”.

Ella Somers 5:00am
Allbirds hopes 'carbon zero' shoe will give company new wings
Retail Free

Calocurb founder: 'It’s not our fault that we’re overweight'

The founder of Calocurb has found a natural alternative to anti-obesity drugs.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 5:00am
Calocurb founder: 'It’s not our fault that we’re overweight'

More Primary Sector

Pāmu lowers profit forecast by $10m or more
Primary Sector

Pāmu lowers profit forecast by $10m or more

The state-owned enterprise expects less revenue and higher costs.

Dileepa Fonseka 22 Mar 2023
Cheese gets walloped in overnight dairy auction
Primary Sector

Cheese gets walloped in overnight dairy auction

Dairy prices fell more than expected and there could be more downside for cheese prices. 

Rebecca Howard 22 Mar 2023
Otis is coming home
Primary Sector

Otis is coming home

The deal will allow Otago-based Otis to return manufacturing of its popular oat milks from Sweden to New Zealand.

Rebecca Howard 21 Mar 2023
Ireland's agriculture minister sees synergies with NZ
Primary Sector

Ireland's agriculture minister sees synergies with NZ

Ireland’s minister of agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, spent a week in NZ.

Rebecca Howard 20 Mar 2023