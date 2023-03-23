Westland Milk Products back in the black after posting record $1b in revenue

Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group bought the cash-strapped West Coast dairy company for $588 million. (Image: BusinessDesk)

Westland Milk Products posted record sales in 2022 and is firmly back in the black. According to the Chinese-owned company, revenue jumped 27% year-on-year in the 12 months to Dec 31 to $1.04 billion. Profit was $39 million versus a loss of $82.2m in calendar 2021. “This is the first time in our company’s 85-year history that we have surpassed the $1 billion dollar revenue mark,’’ said Westland chief executive Richard Wyeth. Inner Mongolia Yili Industrial Group bought the cash-strapped West Coast dairy com...