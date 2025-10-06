Menu
Why Richard Wyeth took the top job at Synlait Milk

Richard Wyeth has been Synlait Milk chief executive for four months. (Image: Synlait)
Riley Kennedy
Mon, 06 Oct 2025
“Why did you want this job?”That’s often the first question Richard Wyeth gets asked when people talk to him about his new job running Synlait Milk – a company that, just a year ago, was fighting for survival. The answer?“I do love a challenge and, I guess, over the last 18 years I’ve been involved in the dairy industry, I’ve always actually admired Synlait as a company … it was a great opportunity at the right time to see if I can help get the business back to where it should be.”Wyeth is...
NZX awaits Wednesday's Official Cash Rate call
Markets Market Close

NZX awaits Wednesday's Official Cash Rate call

The S&P/NZX 50 Index declined 24.85 points or 0.18% to 13,489.24.

Graham Skellern 06 Oct 2025
Energy

Brookfield buys Clarus gas assets

Worth perhaps $2b, the deal follows the NZ Government's LNG import announcement.

Pattrick Smellie 06 Oct 2025
Brookfield buys Clarus gas assets
Law & Regulation

IAG hit with record $19.5m fine for 'widespread failures'

IAG is New Zealand's largest insurer.

Gregor Thompson 06 Oct 2025
IAG hit with record $19.5m fine for 'widespread failures'

A year of records for Tatua
A year of records for Tatua

The Waikato co-op always pays a higher milk price than its competitors.

Riley Kennedy 06 Oct 2025
The NZX discount: Are local investors missing value?
The NZX discount: Are local investors missing value?

The local bourse has already lost four this year.

Riley Kennedy and Rebecca Stevenson 03 Oct 2025
Fonterra takes milk off competition, market share slips
Fonterra takes milk off competition, market share slips

The competition for milk, particularly in the Waikato region, is fierce.

Riley Kennedy 03 Oct 2025
Mohawk Industries looks to take Bremworth private
Mohawk Industries looks to take Bremworth private

A strategic review was kicked off in February under its previous leadership.

Riley Kennedy 02 Oct 2025