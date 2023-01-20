$500 million in developments on Skyline's radar

Tongyeong luge: 'copycat sites emerging in Korea'. (Image: Skyline)

If imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, then Queenstown-based Skyline Enterprises should be blushing.That's after the success of its first luge park in Tongyeong, South Korea, spawned at least a dozen copycat sites throughout the country since it was established in 2017. But, on the basis that a population of 52 million people still makes it an appealing market, Skyline followed up by opening another leisure park in Busan last year.While that market, as with other Asian countries, has been slow to come out of pandemic restricti...