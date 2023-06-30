Menu
Airbnb wants 'app tax' replaced with a national tourism levy

Airbnb said that most of its hosts aren’t GST registered because they don’t meet that threshold.(Image: Airbnb)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Fri, 30 Jun 2023
Airbnb says levying goods and services tax on hosts earning less than the normal GST threshold will unfairly ping New Zealand holiday home owners an extra $500 million a year.The online peer-to-peer booking platform wants the 'app-tax' – due to be introduced next April – repealed, with an ‘opt-in’ tourism levy set up as part of a national framework to regulate short-term rentals.Hosts operating on the online peer-to-peer booking platform currently pay GST if they earn more than $60,000 per year from their short-t...
Coal boiler ban and phase out implemented
Law & Regulation

New rules phase out existing low-to-medium temperature coal boilers by 2037

Ian Llewellyn 4:00pm
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Mixed news in first All Blacks 'triumph' of the year

The downward trend in fan connection should concern NZ Rugby.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Technology

Neil deGrasse Tyson: Rocket Lab ‘should’ve happened decades ago’

Plus, Ernest Rutherford, NZ wine, and the absurdity of scientific racism.

Ben Moore 12:36pm
More Property

New dividend reinvestment plan for Investore Property
Property

The retail footprint across Investore’s big boxes was still good, the CEO said.

Ella Somers 29 Jun 2023
'High barriers to entry' will protect Goodman's market
Infrastructure

Logistics seen as the world's best property investment.

Staff reporters 28 Jun 2023
Hotchin knew about rental situation, but didn't know all the facts
Finance

Hotchin gave evidence in the high court on Wednesday.

Riley Kennedy 28 Jun 2023
Kiwi Property advances 'multi-use' strategy
Property

High migration numbers and a building slowdown portend 'upwards' rent pressures.

Oliver Lewis 28 Jun 2023