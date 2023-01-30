Menu
Arvida said one Auckland village affecting by flooding

Staff reporters
Mon, 30 Jan 2023
Retirement village operator Arvida Group said its Parklane village at Forest Hill in Auckland suffered serious flooding in Friday’s storm but none of its other villages in the city were affected to any significant extent.“Affected residents were evacuated from their homes on Friday night and successfully relocated to temporary accommodation,” the company said in a statement.“The flood damage to affected villas, apartments and the clubhouse is currently being assessed. Arvida confirms comprehensive insurance cover is in p...
Energy

Electricity grid survived flood with one near-miss

A North shore substation was flooded but survived Friday's deluge.

Ian Llewellyn 12:30pm
Transport

An Interislander near miss, as Bluebridge lifts capacity

Continued near misses and maintenance troubles of the ageing Interislander fleet will push traffic to its competitor, at least until its new Hyundai-built ships arrive.

Brent Melville 12:20pm
Primary Sector

Demand high on day one of Karaka 2023

The auction ring at Karaka was renamed in Patrick Hogan's honour.

Riley Kennedy 10:30am