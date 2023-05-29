Menu
Asset Plus considers new strategy

Asset Plus considers new strategy
An artist's impression of the property at 6-8 Monroe Lane, Albany. (Image: Asset Plus)
Staff reporters
Staff reporters
Mon, 29 May 2023
Property developer Asset Plus, which is managed by Centuria NZ, owned by Australian stock exchange-listed Centuria Capital, reported a net loss of $13.05 million for the March 31 financial year, down from a $2.93m profit the previous year.Shareholder dividends remain suspended and are subject to quarterly review based on the company’s future direction.The company said the result was significantly impacted by revaluation losses, divestment and lower net rental due to vacancy, referring to an empty Auckland CBD office block vacated by Auckl...
Falling property valuations and higher interest costs hit the aged care specialist.

Staff reporters 12:10pm
Metroglass results glazed over by $10m impairment

The glass producer wants to sell its Australian business to pay down debt.

Brent Melville 11:00am
Oli Lewis wins top local government reporting prize

His portfolio stood out because he broke big stories, the judges said.

Staff reporters 10:32am
Falling property valuations and higher interest costs hit the aged care specialist.

Staff reporters 12:10pm
The glass producer wants to sell its Australian business to pay down debt.

Brent Melville 11:00am
National walks back a housing policy and opens up a minefield.

Dileepa Fonseka 10:00am
A look at what Treasury's forecasts mean for you.

Frances Cook 5:00am