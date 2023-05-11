Menu
Australia seeks to calm rental crisis with investor tax breaks

Australia seeks to calm rental crisis with investor tax breaks
The incentives may go some way to easing the pressure on Australia’s housing crisis. (Image: Depositphotos)
Thu, 11 May 2023
By Chris BourkeAustralia is encouraging investors to build urgently-needed rental properties by slashing levies as part of measures aimed at easing the country’s worsening housing crisis.The government is seeking to boost the nation’s fledgling build-to-rent sector by offering tax breaks to local and overseas investors, according to federal budget proposals. The industry, which builds apartments that must be made available for rent, is booming in the US and UK but yet to make headway in Australia.Tuesday’s budget tweaks w...
Property

 Legal negligence cost Spencer on Byron owners millions. 

Paul McBeth 8:26am
Listed Companies

Judge won't let AFT submit more evidence in dispute

AFT claimed it had rights to the drug Pascomer, but PBL said a joint subsidiary did.

Riley Kennedy 8:25am
Health

Employee health benefits don’t have to break budgets

Digital tools can help employees access better healthcare.

Ben Moore 8:24am
Employee health benefits don’t have to break budgets

