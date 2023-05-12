Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Big rent rise for apartments in Auckland central

Big rent rise for apartments in Auckland central
Rents for apartments in Auckland central are rising thanks to increased demand and tightening supply. (Image: BusinessDesk)
Dileepa Fonseka
Dileepa Fonseka
Fri, 12 May 2023
Rents for Auckland central apartments have gone up for the first time in several years, according to data provided by Barfoot & Thompson.The Auckland property management and real estate firm released its quarterly data on Friday morning, which showed average rents in Auckland central had risen 3.46% in a year to $526.09.Barfoot & Thompson general manager for property management Samantha Arnold said average weekly rent paid in March was also the highest recorded in Auckland central, above the previous peak set in September 2019.“Th...
Jason and the Professor light a fire under our rugby codes
Opinion

Trevor McKewen: Jason and the Professor light a fire under our rugby codes

Wayne Smith's podcast musings and Jason Paris' tweet made for an interesting week.

Trevor McKewen 1:00pm
Economy

Pent-up demand to live in NZ still strong

There was a monthly net migration gain of 12,100 people in March. 

Rebecca Howard 12:29pm
Pent-up demand to live in NZ still strong
Technology

$72m deal for 5G spectrum access signed today

Each telco will invest $24m into the Rural Connectivity Group in exchange for the C-band spectrum.

Ben Moore 12:15pm
$72m deal for 5G spectrum access signed today