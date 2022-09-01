See full details
Builders say consents system is 'broken'

Brent Melville

Thu, 01 Sep 2022

Builders say consents system is 'broken'
Regulatory delays are an expensive headache for builders and homeowners. (Image: file)
Registered Master Builders says New Zealand's 'fragmented' consenting system can account for up to a fifth of cost blowouts. The Building Research Association (Branz) estimates that residential building costs can vary by as much as $900 a square metre – from $3,000 sqm in Otago to about $2,100 sqm up the road in Canterbury. That puts the national average at about $2,500 sqm, which translates to an average home build of just under $479,000 for a three-bedroom, 190 sqm dwelling.The cost implications of delays to both b...

