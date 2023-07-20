Menu
Building site in shooting drama is one of NZ’s biggest projects

Precinct Properties released this artist's impression showing how the completed building would look. (Image: Precinct Properties)
Staff reporters
Thu, 20 Jul 2023
The building where a gunman allegedly shot at several people this morning is one of New Zealand’s largest property projects, located in the country’s busiest office district.Police at 9.45am said three people had died in the incident, including a male offender.The Auckland CBD construction site is the 21-level One Queen St project, where a $275 million refurbishment and upgrade was close to completion and expected to be move-in ready next year.It's at the heart of Auckland’s busiest transport hubs. Heart of the City's...
