Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Canadian multinational buys former All Black's software company

Canadian multinational buys former All Black's software company
Steve Surrige founded Forbury in 2004 after retiring from rugby union. (Image: Wikimedia/RebeccaForbury)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Fri, 10 Nov 2023
New Zealand property valuation software company Forbury will be acquired by Canadian headquartered Altus Group in December this year.Although the value of the acquisition was not disclosed, a spokesperson for the company said that the deal was not material to Altus’ financial results.He added that the deal was at a similar multiple to recent acquisitions of a similar size, such as North American company Rethink Solutions, which it acquired in 2022 for C$40.6 million (NZ$50m).Rethink had 35 staff at the time of acquisition, while Forbury c...
RNZ reports $0.7m deficit, misses key targets
Media

RNZ reports $0.7m deficit, misses key targets

Total revenue increased to $57m, including $54m of government funding and fees.

Daniel Dunkley 11:35am
The Quiz Free

QuiznessDesk, Friday, November 10, 2023

Take time from your busy schedule to test your smarts with our daily quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
QuiznessDesk, Friday, November 10, 2023
Markets

Xero adds deep global expertise, ends painful job cuts

Xero adds former Uber and Square execs as it aims to boost product uptake.

Rebecca Stevenson 5:00am
Xero adds deep global expertise, ends painful job cuts