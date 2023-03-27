Menu
‘Chippy’ needs to sort out development red tape – Meehan

Winton's proposed South Auckland Sunfield development. (Image: Winton)
Brent Melville
Mon, 27 Mar 2023
Property developer Chris Meehan says needless bureaucracy continues to delay well-intentioned housing developments, while "desperate Kiwis" wait for low-cost homes.The outspoken founder and chief executive of Winton Land said nothing this government has done so far has worked “in practice” to make development any easier.“We've got a new prime minister who repeatedly says how pragmatic he is. He's got a lot on his plate and, if he is pragmatic, he needs to bring a new attitude to letting the private sector get...
