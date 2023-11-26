Menu
Congrats, your house made you rich. Now sell it

Downsizing could pad out those retirement savings. (Image: Depositphotos)
The Wall Street Journal
Sun, 26 Nov 2023
By Justin LahartForget the old slogan about there never being a better time to buy a home. For baby boomers, there might never be a better time to sell.The kids are gone, the stairs aren’t going to get easier to climb, and downsizing with home prices up so sharply since the pandemic could pad out those retirement savings.Many boomers have little or no debt on their current homes, and, as an added bonus, it is easy to find ready buyers with so few homes on the market.The key is beating the crowd. If boomers decided to sell en masse, the pr...
