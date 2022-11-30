Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Consenting door shut on Lake Hayes, Ladies Mile proposal

Consenting door shut on Lake Hayes, Ladies Mile proposal
Former mayor Jim Boult's concerns were borne out by an expert panel. (Image: QLDC)
Staff reporters
Wed, 30 Nov 2022
Consent for a 15.65-hectare subdivision at Lake Hayes has been given the thumbs down 78 working days after the project was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority, under a fast-track consent process.The Flint's Park, Ladies Mile – Te Pūtahi project submitted by Glenpanel Development Limited on Aug 10, would have delivered as many as 384 homes, potentially a primary school and a mixed-use precinct.Environment minister David Parker had first referred the development under the fast-track process almost a year ago, overrid...
Markets Free market close

Gentrack shares soar for a second day

Santa paid Gentrack investors an early visit today as shares in the software developer jumped almost 25%.

Ella Somers 6:07pm
Energy

Greenpeace to appeal hydrogen/urea plant consent

The environmental group opposes the hydrogen being used to make ammonia and urea.

Ian Llewellyn 4:00pm
Listed Companies

Bathurst says it will thrive on rising steel production

The NZ mining company expects more than 90% of production to be coking coal.

Greg Hurrell 3:10pm