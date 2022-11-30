Consenting door shut on Lake Hayes, Ladies Mile proposal

Former mayor Jim Boult's concerns were borne out by an expert panel. (Image: QLDC)

Consent for a 15.65-hectare subdivision at Lake Hayes has been given the thumbs down 78 working days after the project was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority, under a fast-track consent process.The Flint's Park, Ladies Mile – Te Pūtahi project submitted by Glenpanel Development Limited on Aug 10, would have delivered as many as 384 homes, potentially a primary school and a mixed-use precinct.Environment minister David Parker had first referred the development under the fast-track process almost a year ago, overrid...