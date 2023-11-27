Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Downturn bites into Kiwi Property returns

Downturn bites into Kiwi Property returns
Resido BTR brand will be launched in May. (Image: KPG)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Mon, 27 Nov 2023
Kiwi Property's investment portfolio fell 2.5% by value, or $81.1 million to $3.1 billion at Sept 30, with property disposals also contributing to a net loss of $36.5m for the first half of the year.The New Zealand stock exchange listed real estate group realised $127m from the divestment of its Westgate Lifestyle and Sylvia Park Ikea sites during the period, largely contributing to an 11.3% slide in revenues to $117.7m from $132.7m for the comparable period last year.The group now has a portfolio of four mixed-use, three office and two ret...
NZ sharemarket falls as investor await Reserve Bank news
Markets Market close

NZ sharemarket falls as investor await Reserve Bank news

The S&P/NZX 50 Index declined 55.42 points or 0.49% to 11,155.79.

Graham Skellern 6:20pm
Retail

Black Friday spending strong in the US, but how they're paying is changing

Consumers are shifting away from store credit cards.

The Wall Street Journal 12:30pm
Black Friday spending strong in the US, but how they're paying is changing
Finance

Cameron Bagrie: The economic minefield ahead for the govt

Winning the election was the easy part, compared to the economic challenges ahead.

Cameron Bagrie 12:00pm
The economic minefield ahead for the govt

More Property

Congrats, your house made you rich. Now sell it
Property

Congrats, your house made you rich. Now sell it

Lots of baby boomers are going to sell their homes soon. The trick is to beat the crowd.

The Wall Street Journal 26 Nov 2023
Precinct signs $122m car park deal, as council faces legal threat
Property

Precinct signs $122m car park deal, as council faces legal threat

Council bulldozes idea of a $28m micro-mobility centre proposed for the site.

Brent Melville 24 Nov 2023
Ski hills ‘live and die’ on snowmaking – NZSki
Property

Ski hills ‘live and die’ on snowmaking – NZSki

Australians continue to fill the void left by domestic skiers.

Brent Melville 24 Nov 2023
The sands of time may have finally run dry on timeshare
Property

The sands of time may have finally run dry on timeshare

And take it or leave it, there's only one Australian firm managing the NZ industry.

Brent Melville 24 Nov 2023