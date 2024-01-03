Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Eco-tourism grows expensive roots

Eco-tourism grows expensive roots
The Black Diamond, totally off grid. (Image: Lindis Group)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Wed, 03 Jan 2024
Composting toilets aren’t for everyone.But they’re de rigueur if you want to slap “sustainable” onto your hotel or lodge sales pitch these days. It helps if you can throw in on-site power generation, water collection and recycling. Regardless of your feelings on non-flushable toilets, there’s no doubt the concept of the "eco-lodge" - designed to leave a light footprint upon its earth – has come of age.It’s also attracting an increasing chunk of the tourism wallet, particularly given the h...
Property sponsored by
At Staircase we’re here for one reason: to help New Zealanders to step up the financial independence they’ve always dreamed of.
Good Spirits defaults on loan, loses CEO
Markets

Good Spirits defaults on loan, loses CEO

It has flogged off Danny Doolans and now Geoff Tuttle says he is out at Good Spirits.

Rebecca Stevenson 12:00pm
Primary Sector

Dairy prices off to positive start in 2024

It was a mixed result on individual products, however.

Riley Kennedy 10:25am
Dairy prices off to positive start in 2024
Policy

Tread softly but carry big gun of virtual separation

Future could bring even greater concentration of market power, experts warn.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Tread softly but carry big gun of virtual separation

More Property

Why stars are renting out their homes dirt cheap
Property

Why stars are renting out their homes dirt cheap

A-listers are becoming short-term rental hosts. But you might have to sign an NDA.

The Wall Street Journal 29 Dec 2023
Best of BusinessDesk: 'Oligarch' spells out sanctions impacts
Finance

Best of BusinessDesk: 'Oligarch' spells out sanctions impacts

Best of BusinessDesk features some of the most popular stories from 2023.

Oliver Lewis 28 Dec 2023
Govt outlines Kāinga Ora 'warts and all' review
Property

Govt outlines Kāinga Ora 'warts and all' review

Bill English review in social housing agency will be handed over next March.

Staff reporters 21 Dec 2023
Auckland bribery and corruption case revealed
Property

Auckland bribery and corruption case revealed

Serious Fraud Office alleges man 'embedded' associate at public agencies. 

Staff reporters 21 Dec 2023