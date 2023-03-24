Menu
Eke Panuku seeks interest in North Wharf development

The existing North Wharf development in Wynyard Quarter. (Image: Moonshots Ltd)
Oliver Lewis
Oliver Lewis
Fri, 24 Mar 2023
Urban redevelopment agency Eke Panuku is calling for expressions of interest to develop a prime waterfront site in Auckland's Wynyard Quarter.In the past decade, the former industrial area has been transformed to include hospitality, recreational, housing and commercial uses.One of the main drawcards is North Wharf, a hospitality complex of three buildings, including the historic Red Shed, on the only north-facing wharf on the Auckland waterfront.The Jellicoe St site was developed in 2009-2011 by Sea+City Projects, a now-defunct council-con...
The Quiz Free

Sit back, enjoy a steaming cup of coffee and test your smarts in today's quiz.

The Quizmaster 9:15am
BusinessDesk Today podcast: High-profile lawyer faces disciplinary tribunal and mixed feelings on ETS review

Listen to today's round-up of the top stories from BusinessDesk’s newsroom hosted by Ben Moore.

Ben Moore 7:24am
Finance

Tony Gapes' Mico Development owes $3.1m

Acium Construction built Mico's Alex Apartments development in Queenstown.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Flood and cyclone insurance claims top $1 billion
Infrastructure

Insurance claims and payments will continue to rise.

Pattrick Smellie 23 Mar 2023
Govt kicks in for movies and booze in the south
Property Free

A Central Otago distillery and Wānaka film studio will tap into local funding streams.

Brent Melville 23 Mar 2023
Sky Stone Group employee's interim injunction dismissed
Property

The employee also laid complaints with Immigration NZ and the Serious Fraud Office.

Riley Kennedy 23 Mar 2023
Queenstown rates skyrocket due to leaky building costs
Property

Building settlements could see a raft of water projects sidelined.

Brent Melville 21 Mar 2023