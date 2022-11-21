Menu
Expert consents panel balks at height of $1b Lakeview project

Facing criticism: Lakeview Taumata would sit on a 10-hectare terrace above Queenstown. (Image: Lakeview-Taumata)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Mon, 21 Nov 2022
Developers of Queenstown’s planned $1 billion Lakeview Taumata residential precinct face a consenting roadblock after commissioners said they couldn’t sign off on the plan in its ‘current form’.At issue are proposed building heights, which breach the town centre zone provisions and district plan height rules. The proposed development, on a 10-hectare holiday park on an elevated site, is on land owned by the Queenstown Lakes District Council.The first stages will include five buildings of between nine and 13 stories...
