Fletcher shares likely oversold: Forsyth Barr

About 50% of Fletcher's earnings are tied to home building. (Image: Supplied)
Jenny Ruth
Jenny Ruth
Tue, 31 Jan 2023
Investors are too negative on the prospect for Fletcher Building’s earnings in the face of the housing market downturn, according to Forsyth Barr analyst Rohan Koreman-Smit.“We calculate a 40% decline in Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) from full-year 2023 levels is already priced in versus our forecast for a 22% decline,” Koreman-Smit said.“We acknowledge that the near-term outlook for residential activity is negative and Fletcher’s track record does not endear it to investors,” he said.In December, F...
Public sector

ComCom wants longer rollout of grocery competition rules

Quality wholesale offers from the major chains is the name of the game says Commerce Commission.

Jem Traylen 5:00am
Energy

Govt policy driving power shortage

Meridian said regulators could “directly acknowledge” that a “key driver of peak capacity shortage is likely to be government policy”.

Ian Llewellyn 5:00am
Opinion

Pattrick Smellie: Stormwater: the difficult 'third water'

Flooding in Auckland is a reminder that, of the "three waters" covered by proposed reforms, stormwater is the biggest, most difficult challenge.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am

Finance

IAG has more than 5,000 flood claims so far

Insurance Australia Group said it has extensive reinsurance arrangements in place.

Staff reporters 30 Jan 2023
Property

Arvida said one Auckland village affecting by flooding

Arvida said it has comprehensive insurance cover to deal with the flooding at the Parklane village at Forrest Hill.

Staff reporters 30 Jan 2023
Property

Stress cracks start to show in Queenstown property

One in every eight borrowers in the region is paying interest-only, the highest level in the country.

Brent Melville 30 Jan 2023
Property

Christchurch's housing defiance could inspire copycat councils

A briefing paper noted risks associated with the situation.

Oliver Lewis 26 Jan 2023