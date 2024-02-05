Menu
Fletcher shares tank on $180m writedown

Fletcher shares tank on $180m writedown
The International Convention Centre, Auckland's steel work is "98% done". (Image: BusinessDesk)
Brent Melville
Brent Melville
Mon, 05 Feb 2024
Fletcher Building's stock slid 6.83% to $4.23 by early afternoon trade on Monday after disclosing an additional provision of $165 million in cost blowouts on the New Zealand International Convention Centre project. Frantic sell orders resulted in the stock dropping as low as $4.22 earlier in the day, down $283m on its NZ market capitalisation to $3.29 billion in a few hours.The largest single additional cost is due to steel remediation and, with 500 people on site daily, a cash-burn rate of about $750,000 a day. With steelwork now 98%...
Markets Market close

Market recovers after $165m blowout leads to sharp fall. 

Graham Skellern 6:30pm
Infrastructure

Chorus slashes $200m from fibre investment plan

The 2025-28 total capital expenditure proposal is approximately $1.3 billion.

Rebecca Howard 1:00pm
Property

Central Otago Lakes homes at a $565,000 premium to Auckland

Average asking price in Central Otago Lakes up 19.3% year-on-year.

Brent Melville 10:15am
More Property

Property

Average asking price in Central Otago Lakes up 19.3% year-on-year.

Brent Melville 10:15am
Policy

The house-building slowdown is expected to continue, causing cashflow issues for firms.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
Property

New project takes Simplicity's build-to-rent developments to six in two years.

Brent Melville 5:00am
Property

Nervous buyers have seen developers put the brakes on new projects.

Staff reporters 02 Feb 2024