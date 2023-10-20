Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Frankie gives new life to properties

Frankie gives new life to properties
Co-founder Georgina Fenwicke wants to help her clients save money, save carbon and be prepared for changing weather. (Image: Frankie)
Ben Moore
Ben Moore
Fri, 20 Oct 2023
Travelling through Vietnam in 2018, Georgina ‘Georgie’ Fenwicke found herself looking more closely at the office buildings and factories densely crowding the streets and wondering how exactly cities are maintained.Of course, the answer is people – property maintenance managers and their teams the world over who try to keep track of every nook and cranny of every building and ensure that it’s all kept up to code.Figuring out where to direct their limited human and financial resources to maintain compliance and keep inhabi...
Petrol's dying, long live aviation fuel
Markets

Petrol's dying, long live aviation fuel

Aviation fuel demand is expected to boom in the next 30 years.

Pattrick Smellie 5:00am
Opinion

Bronwyn Heenan: Think carefully before sacking someone by Zoom

It would be wise to conduct any disciplinary or termination process in person.

Bronwyn Heenan 5:00am
Think carefully before sacking someone by Zoom
Finance

Censured liquidator to hand over file that sparked disciplinary actions

Thomas was the first person to be hauled before the new watchdog for the profession.

Riley Kennedy 5:00am
Censured liquidator to hand over file that sparked disciplinary actions

More Property

Fletcher’s pipedream nothing but a Crane hangover
Infrastructure

Paul McBeth: Fletcher’s pipedream nothing but a Crane hangover

Fletcher's had to fight this battle more than once. Can it win it?

Paul McBeth 5:00am
NZ-linked Russian 'oligarch' spells out sanctions impacts
Property

NZ-linked Russian 'oligarch' spells out sanctions impacts

NZ businesses linked to Alexander Abramov have taken a $5 million to 10m hit.

Oliver Lewis 5:00am
FAIL: Queenstown's housing plan falls well short – commission
Policy

FAIL: Queenstown's housing plan falls well short – commission

Nothing intense about housing intensification plan.

Brent Melville 19 Oct 2023
Auckland Light Rail settles on $33m property
Property

Auckland Light Rail settles on $33m property

The light rail company only acquired one property before the election.

Oliver Lewis 19 Oct 2023