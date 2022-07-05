See full details
Property
George Kerr's Pyne Gould receivership continues

Victoria Young
Tue, 05 Jul 2022

George Kerr came on board as an active investor in Pyne Gould in late 2008. (Image: supplied)
Receivers for George Kerr’s Pyne Holdings have made legal moves in the UK to protect their claim in shares in Pyne Gould Corporation as court action continues.BNZ appointed receivers Neale Jackson and Natalie Burrett in April 2021 to Pyne Holdings, with the bank owed about $65 million at the date of their third report, June 28.The report said Kerr disputes this amount in separate legal proceedings.The receivers are still trying to get a declaration that Pyne Holdings owns more Pyne Gould Corporation shares, and are preparing for discovery...

