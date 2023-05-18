Menu
Menu
Search
Home
Property

Goodman Property Trust in the red following revaluation drop of nearly 5%

Goodman Property Trust in the red following revaluation drop of nearly 5%
Goodman Property Trust is New Zealand’s largest listed real estate entity by market capitalisation. (Image: Goodman Property Trust)
Riley Kennedy
Riley Kennedy
Thu, 18 May 2023
A $237.7 million reduction in the fair value of its properties pushed Goodman Property Trust into the red for the year ended March.However, the New Zealand stock exchange-listed property investor increased operating earnings by 6.9% to $126.5m before tax in the 12 months to March 31.The 4.7% reduction in the fair value of its assets saw its post a net loss of $135.4m, compared to a profit of $748.6m last year, which included fair value gains of $660.4m.Goodman is not alone in seeing valuations push it into the red despite a lift in earnings.&nb...
Mum-and-dad landlords struggle as higher rates bite
Property

Mum-and-dad landlords struggle as higher rates bite

New Zealand property investors are losing market share to first-home buyers.

Bloomberg 12:30pm
Markets

Xero increases revenue and subscription numbers

The accounting platform had revenue of $1.39 billion for the full year.

Riley Kennedy 11:25am
Xero increases revenue and subscription numbers

T&G expects up to $34m in losses following the cyclone

The CEO says the cyclone will have a significant impact on T&G's 2023 financial performance.

Tamara Poi-Ngawhika 10:27am
T&G expects up to $34m in losses following the cyclone

More Property

Mum-and-dad landlords struggle as higher rates bite
Property

Mum-and-dad landlords struggle as higher rates bite

New Zealand property investors are losing market share to first-home buyers.

Bloomberg 12:30pm
Govt orders action on Building Code protectionism
Infrastructure

Govt orders action on Building Code protectionism

Building regulations giving NZ manufacturers a stranglehold on the market are under review.

Pattrick Smellie 17 May 2023
Unrealised losses push Argosy into the red
Property

Unrealised losses push Argosy into the red

Despite a drop in the value of its properties, Argosy’s net property income rose 7.3%.

Riley Kennedy 17 May 2023
Private operators after Ruapehu ski field assets
Property

Private operators after Ruapehu ski field assets

New owners schussed into Ruapehu, with each ski field to be sold separately.

Brent Melville 16 May 2023